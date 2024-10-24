Jennifer Lawrence debuts red carpet appearance after pregnancy news

Jennifer Lawrence made her first red carpet appearance at AFI Fest since announcing her second pregnancy.



The No Hard Feelings actress attended the star-studded event, which was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, for the premiere of the documentary Zurwaski V Texas.

As reported by MailOnline, the 34-year-old actress stunned in a Dior dress which was white in colour and had black buttons on front with a black belt on waist.

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney

Moreover, the actress, who serves as an executive producer on the documentary alongside Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, was joined by the directors Maisie Crow and Abbie Perrault.

The star-studded event marks her first public appearance after it was announced that the actress along with her husband Cooke Maroney is expecting their second child together.

It was revealed by People on Monday, October 21, that Lawrence is "thrilled to be pregnant again."

"She loves being a mom," the insider said, noting, "She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives."

The couple, who got married in 2019, welcomed first child in 2022 whom they named Cy.