Celine Dion addresses first appearance since 2024 Paris Olympics

Celine Dion delivered a strong speech about hope in her rare public appearance.

The award winning singer, 56, was presenting the Spirit of Life Award at the City of Hope’s 2024 Spirit of Life Gala on Tuesday when she gave a message of hope.

The My Heart Will Go On singer began by noting that the biomedical treatment center is “well-named” given they’re doing “much more than the important research leading to new treatments.”

“It provides care to people in their greatest time of need at the most difficult and challenging moment of their lives. That is so important,” said Dion, who was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in December 2022.

“It provides the most precious ingredient, it provides hope. And I know how important that is.”

The Grammy winner emphasised on the return one gets with overcoming their challenges.

“I know that in our wonderful lives, filled with family and joy and love, we can also be presented with tremendous challenges, with great tests about faith and strength,”

The singer doubled down on spreading the “great gift of hope” in her moving speech.

“To many of us who experience this at some point, what a joy it is to come together with everyone in this room tonight to do everything in our power to help spread this great gift of hope.”

Dion’s Tuesday appearance comes three months after she performed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she sang Hymne A L’Amour by Édith Piaf on top of the Eiffel Tower in July despite her “stiff person syndrome” diagnosis.

Speaking with the press at the gala, Dion also mentioned her comeback performance. “This is the first time I’ve been on a stage since I was up on that tower. And I kind of miss it,” Dion told People.

That evening, Dion also presented the Spirit of Life Award to Jay Marciano, the Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents.

The organisation’s annual campaign aims to bring together artists “in support of City of Hope’s lifesaving mission to conquer cancer and diabetes,” its website states.