Kylie Jenner gets candid about body image issues

Kylie Jenner recently admitted that she struggled with body image after her pregnancy.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is a mother of six-year-old Stormi and two-year-old Aire, told the November 2024 issue of ELLE magazine that she initially struggled to come to terms with her new figure.

"I got pregnant when I was 19. Having a baby really young was more shocking," the 27-year-old star said, adding, "Maybe, because I saw these changes happening to my body - all these new stretch marks and things that I didn’t have before."

"The first part of my twenties was having children, learning what my personal style was and then losing it,” the reality star while recalling, added, "Not knowing how to dress, gaining 60 pounds for both pregnancies."



According to the model, it took her a year to feel like herself again.

However, Kylie shared that she eventually overcame her postpartum depression and now feels "more confident" than ever before.

"At 27, I feel more confident and more like myself than ever."

Earlier in an interview, she claimed that she didn't feel under pressure to lose weight.

"Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process."

Kylie also revealed that she was looking at her body, and motherhood, through a totally different lens.