'She Hulk' actress Tatiana Maslany makes shocking claims against Ryan Reynolds

The She Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany, who was rumoured to be part of Deadpool & Wolverine, recently made shocking claims about Ryan Reynolds.



The 39-year-old actress, who appeared in a Comedy Bang Bang: The Podcast interview, finally addressed the rumours of being part and then axed from the Ryan and Hugh Jackman starrer.

The She-Hulk: Attorney of Law actress quipped that it was leading man Ryan, who “fired her”.

The 39-year-old actress also joked that she is now "suing Disney".

Tatiana while shedding more light on the rumours, said that she was in Deadpool & Wolverine.

"I had two scenes in it. And then Ryan Reynolds fired me from the show because he said, 'I don't like these scenes.'"

She also jested that her scenes were "axed" because she was too “woke”.

"I always talk about how much I hate Wolverine and Deadpool," the actress said, adding, "I talk about it all the time."

“I also wish I'd just sit down and stop pushing my feminist agenda and just realize that Deadpool & Wolverine made a lot of money and She-Hulk only made three dollars,” she sarcastically added.

On the work front, Tatiana is set for a small-screen return in an upcoming horror comedy with a unique premise at Amazon dubbed The Nightbeast.