 
Geo News

Prince William has growing fears about Prince Harry

Prince Harry sparking fear over fear with Prince William

By
Web Desk
|

October 24, 2024

Prince William has growing fears about Prince Harry
Prince William has growing fears about Prince Harry

Prince William has been harboring very negative views about Prince Harry’s role in life during his reign

Prince Harry is reportedly becoming a major point of fear and worry for Prince William, in regards to his own Coronation and reign.

Royal commentator Tina Brown made these comments while highlighting the similarities between Prince William’s problem with Harry, and King Charles’ issue with his first wife, Princess Diana.

She shared her thoughts on the Ankler Podcast and was quoted saying, “The problem is they have very much the same problem that I talked about with Princess Diana and Charles, which was known as the upstage problem.”

Because Prince Harry “does upstage William. There's no doubt about it, you know, on the stage.”

“We'd be going round Australia for instance and all you could hear was 'oh she's on the other side’.” So “now if you're a man, or my husband, a proud man you mind about that.” In the end it was obvious that “with the media attention, came a lot of jealousy.”

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande's meetup raises curiosity among fans
Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande's meetup raises curiosity among fans
Sutton Foster parting ways with husband Ted Griffin for Hugh Jackman?
Sutton Foster parting ways with husband Ted Griffin for Hugh Jackman?
Inside Kim Kardashian's 'Wicked' party with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo
Inside Kim Kardashian's 'Wicked' party with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo
Kate Middleton finally sets Prince Harry's role in stone once she becomes Queen
Kate Middleton finally sets Prince Harry's role in stone once she becomes Queen
'She Hulk' actress Tatiana Maslany makes shocking claims against Ryan Reynolds
'She Hulk' actress Tatiana Maslany makes shocking claims against Ryan Reynolds
Kylie Jenner gets candid about body image issues
Kylie Jenner gets candid about body image issues
Celine Dion addresses first appearance since 2024 Paris Olympics
Celine Dion addresses first appearance since 2024 Paris Olympics
Jennifer Lawrence debuts red carpet appearance after pregnancy news
Jennifer Lawrence debuts red carpet appearance after pregnancy news