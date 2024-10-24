Prince William has growing fears about Prince Harry

Prince William has been harboring very negative views about Prince Harry’s role in life during his reign

Prince Harry is reportedly becoming a major point of fear and worry for Prince William, in regards to his own Coronation and reign.

Royal commentator Tina Brown made these comments while highlighting the similarities between Prince William’s problem with Harry, and King Charles’ issue with his first wife, Princess Diana.

She shared her thoughts on the Ankler Podcast and was quoted saying, “The problem is they have very much the same problem that I talked about with Princess Diana and Charles, which was known as the upstage problem.”

Because Prince Harry “does upstage William. There's no doubt about it, you know, on the stage.”

“We'd be going round Australia for instance and all you could hear was 'oh she's on the other side’.” So “now if you're a man, or my husband, a proud man you mind about that.” In the end it was obvious that “with the media attention, came a lot of jealousy.”