Sutton Foster parting ways with husband Ted Griffin for Hugh Jackman?

Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin are parting ways after nearly a decade of marriage.

Foster initiated the divorce by filing in the New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday. There are also reports of her romancing Hugh Jackman, who also divorced Deborra-Lee Furness a year ago.

The Nightly cited In Touch's December 2023 report when claiming Jackman is reportedly “in love” with Foster, who he starred alongside in The Music Man in 2022. The pair were first linked in December 2023, as per In Touch.

The Tony-winning Broadway actress, 49, and her screenwriter husband, 53, also share 7-year-old daughter Emily. The couple struggled with fertility for years before welcoming Emily via adoption in spring 2016.

Griffin married Foster in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2014 after proposing to her in August 2013.

Foster one got candid about her adoption journey in a November 2021 essay. "I was always very career-driven, and I had such a tricky relationship growing up with my own mom. It was never clear cut for me," she wrote in an article published on People.

"I married in my 30s; it didn't last, but one thing it did give me was this little inkling that I wanted to maybe have a family," added Foster, who was previously married to fellow Tony winner Christian Borle.

"When I met my husband, it was the first time that I finally went, 'Oh, I get it. I understand why people have families,'" she said of Griffin.