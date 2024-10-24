Galey Alix makes shocking revelation about her split with 'Bachelorette' alum Dale Moss

Galey Alix opened up about her split with Bachelorette alum Dale Moss after two years of dating.

In regards to this, Galey confirmed, “We've been separated for over a month now,” to an inquisitive fan in the comments section of a September 30 Instagram video showing the HGTV star and host of Home In A Heartbeat hard at work.

Moreover, she continued by saying, “He's an amazing guy and will always be someone I adore as a person.”

Additionally, she added, along with a big red heart emoji, for which the fan shot back, “Thank you for your honesty.”

According to Daily Mail, during their two-plus-years together, they would share love notes in the form of compliments, including one where Moss called her his “best friend” in a birthday post in November 2022.

However, now it appears that Moss, who's best known to most fans for his stint on season 16 of The Bachelorette in July 2020, has been getting flirty with content creator Remi Bader, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, many fans were quick to pounce on the news of Moss and Alix's separation and offered her some words of support with comments like, “@galeyalix such a classy response. I wouldn't expect anything less from you,” and “I'm sorry! Big hug for you.”

It is worth mentioning that there's also a number of people who took to the comments section and focused on the future and how Alix will eventually find that special someone, as per the publication.