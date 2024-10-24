 
Jennifer Lawrence makes first red carpet appearance post pregnancy news

Jennifer Lawrence walked down the red carpet for the first time after exciting second baby announcement

October 24, 2024

Jennifer Lawrence, who is expecting her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney, walked her first red carpet after exciting pregnancy news announcement.

While attending the premiere of Zurawski v Texas, for which she is a producer, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 23, Lawrence posed in a white trench coat-style dress as she cradled her baby bump.

According to People, she accessorized the dress with a black belt, along with a pair of black ballet flats.

Meanwhile, the No Hard Feelings star, who seemed in good spirits, sported curtain bangs, with her wavy blonde locks falling below her shoulders, and a soft makeup look.

Moreover, the Hunger Games star was also snapped posing beside directors Maisie Crow and Abbie Perrault.

According to Deadline, Zurawski v Texas is a documentary that tells the story of women whose lives were put at risk due to Texas’ strict anti-abortion laws, resulting in them suing the state.

Directed by Crow and Perrault, the production was produced by Lawrence, alongside Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton.

Furthermore, the documentary is set to be released from October 25 in New York, Los Angeles and cities across Texas.

It is worth mentioning that the premiere came after Vogue announced in an article on Sunday, October 20, that Lawrence and Maroney were expecting their second baby.

As per the publication, the soon-to-be mother of two and her husband tied the knot in October 2019 and are already parents to son Cy who was born in February 2022.

