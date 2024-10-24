Photo: Brad Pitt, Courtney Cox growing ties after Jennifer Aniston divorce: Source

Brad Pitt and Courtney Cox reportedly share a close bond with each other.

As per the newest findings of In Touch Weekly, the Hollywood stars have rekindled their friendship, which was once marred.

This happened when the Meet Mr. Joe Black star divorced Courtney’s co-star and close friend, Jennifer Aniston, after a marriage of five years.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source recently shared with the outlet, “Brad and Courteney became very close friends when he was married to Jen.”

They went on to claim that “they used to hang out all the time” when Jennifer and Brad were together.

However, Courtney sided with Jennifer when Brad became enamoured with Angelina resulting in their romance of more than a decade. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith couple eventually tied the knot on 23rd August 2014 only to part ways two years later in 2016

“That stopped once he left Jen for Angelina, but the last few years, they’ve picked up right where they left off,” the source said of Courtney and Brad before moving to a new topic.