George Clooney earns support from 'ER' co-star Julianna Margulies ahead of Broadway debut

George Clooney's co-star Julianna Margulies has shared special message for him.

Julianna, who starred with George in the 1994 drama series ER, was asked if she gave any advice to the actor ahead of Broadway debut.

She told PEOPLE magazine, "No, I’ve just given him a lot of kudos."

"I just emailed him and said, ‘I’m so proud of you. You don’t have to do this,'" Julianna added.

Additionally, Margulies, who starred on Broadway before, also revealed that theater is more challenging than television acting.

She said, "It’s scary, you know, being on Broadway. And the world we live in now, everyone’s a judge, and you have to block all that out and do your work."

Praising George, Julianna added, "And so, I’m really proud of him for picking a hard road. It’s not easy work, and I’m really impressed that he’s doing it."

The actor will make his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.

After the announcement of play in May, George said, "I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to."