Photo: Jennifer Aniston feels betrayed as Brad Pitt, Courtney Cox grow close: Source

Brad Pitt and Courtney Cox are hanging out together once again.

However, this rekindled bond has reportedly left Jennifer Aniston seething, as per the new findings of In Touch.

As per an insider, the Meet Mr. Joe Black alum became a close friend of the Friends star, Courtney, while he was married to Jennifer Aniston.

Nonetheless, their bond got marred when Brad parted ways with Jennifer in 2005, and Courtney sided with Jennifer when Brad became enamoured with Angelina, resulting in their romance of more than a decade.

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith couple eventually tied the knot on 23rd August 2014 only to part ways two years later in 2016

“Courteney is respectful, she wouldn’t have started the friendship up again without Jen’s blessing,” a tipster tattled.

“Once Brad and Jen reconnected after his divorce from Angelina, she gave all her close friends the greenlight to let him back into their lives,” the spy also said of the heartthrob.

“But that doesn’t mean this hasn’t left Jen feeling very hurt and betrayed,” the source remarked in conclusion.