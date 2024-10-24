Prince Harry warned about an impending threat that can steal his US life

Prince Harry has just been warned about the potential ramifications that await him, at the hands of Donald Trump.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers shared this warning to the Duke and Duchess during one of his most recent interviews with The Sun.

Mr Hugo started by noting how vocal Donald Trump is about his dislike for Prince Harry’s US lifestyle.

So much so that the expert even noted, “Knowing the character of Trump, he's quite likely to want to do something which sort of bangs the fist on the table and establishes his authority.”

“So I wouldn't be at all surprised if he suddenly said 'Right, I'm sending Prince Harry out of this country',” Mr Hugo admitted.

“And the reasons that he would use would be the drug issue, because Prince Harry has admitted to taking marijuana, cocaine, magic mushrooms - and may not have filled that in on his visa form.”

“But of course his [real] reasoning behind it would be that Meghan has been quite rude about him over the years, and I think Prince Harry has too.”

When it comes to his reasons, the expert noted that part of it is his love for the late Queen because, “When Trump came to England to see the Queen, he went away telling people that she thought he was her favourite president.”

“So his line has very much been that he resents Prince Harry having caused the Queen so much grief in the last two years of her life.”

“And Trump has stated publicly he won't forgive Harry. Trump probably thinks 'I got on well with the Queen', which he definitely did, and 'I would like to respect her memory by booting him out'.”

To make matters worse Mr Hugo made it a point to note that, “He doesn't really abide by the rules,” so “to get Harry out, he would stump the table and tell somebody to look into the way you do these things and just fix it. You know that's the way he is.”