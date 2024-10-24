Prince Harry losing trust by the bucketful with update to ‘Spare' memoir

Prince Harry has just been called for for allegedly having no intention to remain ‘trustworthy’ with his father the King amid his recent actions.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams made these comments during one of his interviews with Express UK.

The conversation started with the expert noting the shock factor associated with the Duke’s movements for his paperback edition of Spare.

It led the expert to bash the Duke and say, “Its [Spare's] portrait of the Royal Family was far from flattering.”

This update “has made the rift with his brother deeper and possibly irreparable,” he even warned at one point in his conversation.

“The King was so angered by his personal attacks on Queen Camilla that he evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore, their base in Britain,” and “It confirmed their belief that both he and Meghan were totally untrustworthy,” from the start.

But still, he also made it a point to voice his concerns for the ramifications of this and said, “The publication of Spare in paperback was inevitable, but it should not have clashed with an important royal tour.”

“The only thing to be thankful for is that it has no index. This will make some of the more outrageous parts difficult to find!” the expert also said before signing off.

For those unversed, the paperback edition will be released without any updates.