Metallica surprise fans with special 'M72 World Tour' update

Metallica just announced they have plans to bring their wildly successful M72 World Tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2025.

The band who is also classified as one of metal thrash’s “big four” have planned six different performances at the stadium of Perth then stopping in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Metallica will then head across the seas to conclude their Australian leg of the run at Eden Park in Auckland on November 19.

"It’s the announcement we’ve been wanting to make for a very long time, and we are beyond thrilled to have locked down a return to Australia and New Zealand in November 2025!” the Fade to Black crooners penned.

Metallica continued, "We’ll be hitting stadiums this time around and look forward to visiting some of our favourite cities in the world for a total of six shows.”

"This will be the Metallica Family reunion we’ve been waiting for, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you next year!" the band further wrote.

Metallica also surprised their fans by announcing the surprise guests that would be joining the band on stage for the Australia and New Zealand performances.

The Unforgiven singers will be supported by Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies on all dates.