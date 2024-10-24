World Culture Festival: Mime play, fairy tale experience fascinate children, adults

Actors performing at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 24, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

Both children and adults revelled at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) as a mime play and a children's theatre captivated the audience on the 29th day of the World Culture Festival in Karachi on Thursday.



The day began with Eurythmy West Mainland's "The Three Gifts of the North Wind" — a timeless fairy tale drama which enchanted both the young and the young at heart.

In this charming tale, a poor boy’s food is stolen by the mighty North Wind. Determined to reclaim it, he embarks on a journey to the North Wind’s home.

Along the way, the boy is gifted three magical items, but a clever innkeeper and his wife deceive him time and again. The audience was left with the question whether the boy's determination and wits would help him restore justice and return to his old mother.



The play was presented at ACP Auditorium 2 at 12pm today.

The day also featured a mime play called "Inspiritus", created and performed by Sierra Camille & Dan Griffiths from the United States.

The fiction fantasay is an original two-person mime which incorporates elements of French and American mime tradition as well as cartoon and modern mime.

The performance, which is an enduring and ageless story of art, ran 45 minutes with no intermission, allowing the audience to understand art without any dialogues.

Earlier, the ACP also celebrated a cultural night of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) titled "Flavours of the UAE" which was held at the Jaun Elia Lawn.

Traditional Arabic dance at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 24, 2024. — ACP

The venue featured an Arabic cultural tent, where attendees could indulge in a variety of Arabic delicious dishes, including kahwa, date tea, sago, luqaimat, khabisa, balaleet, makhi, jabab, and other culinary delights.

A rare white falcon drew the crowd's attention, while a traditional sword dance performance added to the festive atmosphere, with attendees enjoying the lively Arabic music.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.

Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.