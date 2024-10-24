Photo: Brad Pitt didn't befriend Nicole Kidman due to Tom Cruise: Source

Brad Pitt and Nicole Kidman are reportedly becoming each other’s supporters.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the former husband of Angelina Jolie used to be a good friend of Nicole, but then the duo grew apart due to Brad’s alleged feud with Tom Cruise.

"Essentially, Brad was friendly with Nicole 20 years ago when he was preparing to make Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” an insider recently shared of the boyfriend of Ines De Ramon and added, “but is only recently reviving their relationship.”

The source also explained, “I think he would have befriended her much earlier in her career.”

“But Brad made a point of steering clear of Nicole in the nineties because he and Tom Cruise disliked each other so much after making Interview With a Vampire together.”

For those unversed, Nicole and Tom Cruise stayed happily married till 2001, and Tom filed for divorce in the same year citing "irreconcilable differences."

On the other hand, the A-listed actors reportedly sparked feud while shooting 1994 Interview With The Vampire, and are reportedly still holding on to past grudges.

Now, amid the released of Nicole Kidman’s new erotic thriller, Baby Girl, the acting sensation has proved to be “a real supporter” of the actress and her work.