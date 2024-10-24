 
Geo News

Brad Pitt didn't befriend Nicole Kidman due to Tom Cruise: Source

Brad Pitt is reportedly growing ties with old friend, Nicole Kidman

By
Web Desk
|

October 24, 2024

Photo: Brad Pitt didnt befriend Nicole Kidman due to Tom Cruise: Source
Photo: Brad Pitt didn't befriend Nicole Kidman due to Tom Cruise: Source

Brad Pitt and Nicole Kidman are reportedly becoming each other’s supporters.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the former husband of Angelina Jolie used to be a good friend of Nicole, but then the duo grew apart due to Brad’s alleged feud with Tom Cruise.

"Essentially, Brad was friendly with Nicole 20 years ago when he was preparing to make Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” an insider recently shared of the boyfriend of Ines De Ramon and added, “but is only recently reviving their relationship.”

The source also explained, “I think he would have befriended her much earlier in her career.”

“But Brad made a point of steering clear of Nicole in the nineties because he and Tom Cruise disliked each other so much after making Interview With a Vampire together.”

For those unversed, Nicole and Tom Cruise stayed happily married till 2001, and Tom filed for divorce in the same year citing "irreconcilable differences."

On the other hand, the A-listed actors reportedly sparked feud while shooting 1994 Interview With The Vampire, and are reportedly still holding on to past grudges.

Now, amid the released of Nicole Kidman’s new erotic thriller, Baby Girl, the acting sensation has proved to be “a real supporter” of the actress and her work. 

Prince Harry warned about an impending threat that can steal his US life
Prince Harry warned about an impending threat that can steal his US life
Kourtney Kardashian finally reveals the book she reads to son Rocky
Kourtney Kardashian finally reveals the book she reads to son Rocky
Keith Urban 'enjoys' Nicole Kidman's work 'as art'
Keith Urban 'enjoys' Nicole Kidman's work 'as art'
Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reaves' bond grows stronger: Source
Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reaves' bond grows stronger: Source
Lily Allen reveals her nerdy side post New York outing
Lily Allen reveals her nerdy side post New York outing
Selena Gomez clears the air on Benny Blanco, Edgar Ramirez drama
Selena Gomez clears the air on Benny Blanco, Edgar Ramirez drama
Metallica surprise fans with special 'M72 World Tour' update
Metallica surprise fans with special 'M72 World Tour' update
Chad Michael Murray flaunts dance moves in 'The Merry Gentlemen'
Chad Michael Murray flaunts dance moves in 'The Merry Gentlemen'