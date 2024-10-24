Beyoncé clears political stance with THIS move

Beyoncé just signed up to join Kamala Harris on the campaign trail as the 2024 presidential race nears to conclusion.

As per the latest report from The Washington Post the 43-year-old popstar will reportedly be appearing alongside Harris in her hometown, Houston on Friday.

After months of speculations whether the Single Ladies singer would formally weigh in on the Democratic nominee's candidacy she is now set to appear alongside her mother, Tina Knowles, and country music legend Willie Nelson.

It is unclear if she would be putting on a show at the event if seen in recent light of how Eminem introduced former President Barack Obama at a Democratic rally in Detroit earlier this week, but did not perform.

Previously, the TEXAS HOLD 'EM hitmaker has shown her support for Kamala Harris by gifting her and second gentleman Doug Emhoff tickets to the Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

She has also allowed her music to be used by Harris' presidential campaign. Harris first featured Beyoncé's song, Freedom, in her first campaign video, back in July.