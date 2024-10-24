Celine Dion takes the stage for the first time post Olympics lip sync controversy

Celine Dion just took the stage for the first time ever since her lip sync controversy over the Paris Olympics performance started swirling.

However, the iconic songstress was oozing hope as she delivered a rather strong message at the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Spirit of Life Gala.

She appreciated the philanthropic organization, City of Hope, for their support and encouragement extended to the people who are facing life's toughest challenges.

The My Heart Will Go On singer's rare appearance was to award Chairman and CEO, Jay Marciano, of AEG Presents, the Spirit of Life Award.

The organization's annual event revolves around the theme of voicing support for City of Hope’s lifesaving mission to conquer cancer and diabetes.

In a collaborative post on the official Instagram account of the That’s The Way It Is crooner, penned a personalized note.

“It was my honor to share the stage with the guest of honor, Jay Marciano, and the likes of my dear friend @eltonjohn for a truly unforgettable evening,” Celine began.

Dion continued, “City of Hope is a phenomenal cancer research organization and to be a part of such an inspiring night touched my heart deeply.”

“I’m so grateful to have been invited. Together, we can make a difference,” she concluded as the artist signed off, writing, “Celine xx….”