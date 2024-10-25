Bruce Springsteen makes shock admission about new music: 'don’t come that often'

Bruce Springsteen just revealed if fans can expect any new music from him.

As his Disney+ and Hulu documentary titled, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band nears its release on October 25, the I’m on Fire singer admitted how he has not written any new music.

In the Thom Zimny directed project, Springsteen promises to deliver “the most in-depth look ever at the creation of Springsteen and The E Street Band’s legendary live performances” yet.

Within the same documentary he also gets candid about the process of writing a song, saying, “Songs don’t come that often,” he stated, adding, ‘I’ve gone two years without writing anything.”

Even though it looks like the Dancing In The Dark crooner may not be creating any new melodies he has clarified his stance over retirement during one of his recent live performances, as per NME.

Addressing the swirling rumors of how his latest tour would be Bruce Springsteen’s last live tour, he took the stage in Philadelphia during August, interacting with his spectators, saying, “I’m not goin’ anywhere.”

The artist continued, “We’ve been around for 50 f***in’ years, and we ain’t quitting! We ain’t doing no farewell tour bulls***! Jesus Christ! No farewell tour for the E Street Band!”

“Farewell to what? A thousand people screaming your name? Get the hell out. I ain’t going anywhere,” he further exclaimed to his audience.