Prince Harry ‘hanging on by skin of teeth' ahead of US elections

Prince Harry would have to bid farewell to America if Donald Trump wins

October 25, 2024

Prince Harry is sure to leave America if Donald Trump becomes the next President.

The Duke of Sussex, whose visa position is in danger after his public confession about history with drugs in memoir ‘Spare,’ will be dragged out of the US.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun: " This has been going on for about two years now.”

"The Heritage Foundation, which is a think tank in Washington, has really got their teeth into this I think they feel that Prince Harry has been treated differently from other people who've applied for visas to stay in the States.

"Basically I think they're trying to keep this going because we've got the US Election coming up in just a couple of weeks time and of course, if Donald trump gets back in that could be bad news for Harry and Meghan, because he is very much anti them.

"I think that's fairly well documented that they don't like him, and he doesn't particularly like them.

"I think up until now Harris very much had the protection of the of the Biden Administration.

"At the moment he's hanging on a bit by the skin of his teeth. It's the sort of thing which, if it goes the other way, it might push him back into coming back to the UK,” he noted.

