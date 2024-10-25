Bethenny Frankel fires back at critics over her changing appearance

Bethenny Frankel called out her haters once again who were commenting on her appearance.

In a recent episode of her Just B podcast, the 53-year-old reality TV star expressed her disappointment with social media users.

She especially pointed out one commenter who compared her recent looks with her 20-year-old pictures.

"They want that Bethenny. And my jaw was different because I hadn’t found botox in the jaw. My jaw was much bigger. People commenting on somebody else’s physical appearance, like being mad that I look better. Like I literally look better and they’re annoyed and you can tell," Frankel told

She went on to say, "And again, that’s a hater and I like that. I literally know that you are acting really jealous and bitter and it's annoying you that I look good."

The Real Housewives of New York City alum replied to haters asking her where "the old Bethenny" went. "Where? Doesn’t f****** matter. Because this is the new Bethenny, b*****," she jested

"Like, you’re so annoyed and I love it. Because the more you get annoyed, the more I know it’s working, the more you get annoyed, the better I know I look. I’m bothering you. Keep it coming," The Bravo star added.