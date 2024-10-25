 
Bethenny Frankel fires back at critics over her changing appearance

The reality TV star called out her critiques once again who made comments on her appearance

October 25, 2024

Bethenny Frankel called out her haters once again who were commenting on her appearance.

In a recent episode of her Just B podcast, the 53-year-old reality TV star expressed her disappointment with social media users.

She especially pointed out one commenter who compared her recent looks with her 20-year-old pictures.

"They want that Bethenny. And my jaw was different because I hadn’t found botox in the jaw. My jaw was much bigger. People commenting on somebody else’s physical appearance, like being mad that I look better. Like I literally look better and they’re annoyed and you can tell," Frankel told

She went on to say, "And again, that’s a hater and I like that. I literally know that you are acting really jealous and bitter and it's annoying you that I look good."

The Real Housewives of New York City alum replied to haters asking her where "the old Bethenny" went. "Where? Doesn’t f****** matter. Because this is the new Bethenny, b*****," she jested

"Like, you’re so annoyed and I love it. Because the more you get annoyed, the more I know it’s working, the more you get annoyed, the better I know I look. I’m bothering you. Keep it coming," The Bravo star added.

