 
Geo News

Nicola Coughlan, Jake Dunn spark romance rumors with PDA packed outing

The pair has been spotted on multiple occasions together over the past few months

By
Web Desk
|

October 25, 2024

Nicola Coughlan, Jake Dunn spark romance rumors with PDA packed outing
Nicola Coughlan, Jake Dunn spark romance rumors with PDA packed outing

Nicola Coughlan and Jake Dunn sparked romance rumors once again after a date night in London.

As per snaps received by People, the Bridgerton star and Dunn were seen together spending quality time at a bar in the capital city of England.

Coughlan and Dunn were photographed embracing each other as they were walking down the road.

Nicola Coughlan, Jake Dunn spark romance rumors with PDA packed outing

Dunn spotted a white and red baseball shirt paired with gray pants. he completed his look with a blue cap and white shoes.

Meanwhile, the actress wore a mustard-colored cardigan over a black dress and completed her look with matching loafers and black tights.

Previously, the duo has been speculated for dating as they were seen together a few times

In August both were seen sharing chemistry at the All Points East music festival in London.

Additionally, at the time of Bridgerton season 3 release fans speculated that Coughlan and her costar Luke Newton were romantically involved. However a source confirmed to People that they were "just friends" and "supportive co-stars for each other,” but “they are not dating."

Tom Brady finds his broadcasting job 'Pretty Cool'
Tom Brady finds his broadcasting job 'Pretty Cool'
Bethenny Frankel fires back at critics over her changing appearance
Bethenny Frankel fires back at critics over her changing appearance
Prince Harry creates ‘mild' hiccup for King Charles in Australia video
Prince Harry creates ‘mild' hiccup for King Charles in Australia
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs threatened to kill victim ahead of assault video
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs threatened to kill victim ahead of assault
Stevie Nicks wants Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to 'get married and have babies'
Stevie Nicks wants Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to 'get married and have babies'
'Star Trek: Lower Decks' cast talks about 'blow up and a glow up' finale
'Star Trek: Lower Decks' cast talks about 'blow up and a glow up' finale
Prince Harry ‘hanging on by skin of teeth' ahead of US elections video
Prince Harry ‘hanging on by skin of teeth' ahead of US elections
Megan Thee Stallion 'upset' nobody told her about THIS iconic show
Megan Thee Stallion 'upset' nobody told her about THIS iconic show