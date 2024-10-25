Nicola Coughlan, Jake Dunn spark romance rumors with PDA packed outing

Nicola Coughlan and Jake Dunn sparked romance rumors once again after a date night in London.

As per snaps received by People, the Bridgerton star and Dunn were seen together spending quality time at a bar in the capital city of England.

Coughlan and Dunn were photographed embracing each other as they were walking down the road.

Dunn spotted a white and red baseball shirt paired with gray pants. he completed his look with a blue cap and white shoes.

Meanwhile, the actress wore a mustard-colored cardigan over a black dress and completed her look with matching loafers and black tights.

Previously, the duo has been speculated for dating as they were seen together a few times

In August both were seen sharing chemistry at the All Points East music festival in London.

Additionally, at the time of Bridgerton season 3 release fans speculated that Coughlan and her costar Luke Newton were romantically involved. However a source confirmed to People that they were "just friends" and "supportive co-stars for each other,” but “they are not dating."