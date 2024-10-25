Emanuel Miller spilled beans about Anne Hathaway, Blake Lively's behavior

A Hollywood hairstylist praised the behavior of Aussie superstar Cate Blanchett after giving two fellow A-listers less-than-stellar assessments.

According to Daily Mail, celebrity stylist Emanuel Miller tended the tresses of some of the biggest names in Tinseltown and recently made the admission that Anne Hathaway and Blake Lively were difficult to work with.

While speaking on the What Was It Like podcast with host Julian Morgans recently, Emanuel revealed that he and Cate formed a personal connection.

In regards to this, he revealed, “Cate Blanchett and I, we knew each other's family, she knew my children.”

Moreover, this was a stark contrast to Emanuel's experience working with Anne Hathaway and Blake Lively.

In a shocking TikTok teaser video for the full podcast, Emanuel claimed working with The Princess Diaries star was “one of the worst experiences,” as per the outlet.

In this regard, Emanuel stated, “I did a film with Anne Hathaway and that was one of my worst experiences.”

Additionally, he added that his daughter was acting as a stand-in for the star, but there was still never any personal conversation between the pair.

Furthermore, he continued by admitting, “During that time when we were in Los Angeles my daughter was her stand-in and I was doing her hair personally, just one on one I was doing her hair. She never said, ‘your daughter, do you have any other children’ or ‘how long have you been married?’ There was never any personal conversation.”

As per the publication, the stylist then claimed that Blake Lively, who has recently been embroiled in bitter controversy, was “dismissive,” as he stated, “Blake Lively, I got the feeling when I first met her I thought: ‘Oh no, is this another Anne Hathaway situation?’ The way she was dismissive from the get-go.”

It is worth mentioning that Emanuel’s opinion of Blake didn't come as a shock to viewers as the Green Lantern actress has been facing a wave of controversy in the past few months.