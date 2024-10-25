Rihanna unveils whether she will attend Met Gala with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna recently unveiled her plans of attending the 2025 Met Gala with her long-term beau A$AP Rocky.



As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the pop star confirmed that she will be attending the star-studded charity event with the rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been tapped as one of the co-chairs for the occasion.

Speaking to the publication, the Diamonds hitmaker said that they are both committed to being at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.



While sharing that her fashion plans are still undecided, the 36-year-old singer said that she is “not worried” about how her 36-year-old rapper boyfriend will handle the event or what he’ll wear but she is “worried about what she will wear".

Rihanna, who shares two children with the rapper, also dished out about how he helps with her clothing choices and said, “I never ask him for help, but he’s always willing to help."

“You can come to him… and say, ‘Can you help me on my project, give me advice?’”, the We Found Love singer said, adding, “And he will give you advice. I’ve seen it.”



Among A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, Pharrell Williams, and LeBron James have also been tapped as the co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala.