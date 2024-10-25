Kate Cassidy’s pal reveals how she's holding up after Liam Payne tragedy

Kate Cassidy’s friends are steering her clear of blame in Liam Payne’s death.

One of Cassidy's pals recently disclosed to The Post how the influencer is agonising over her decision to leave Payne alone in Argentina.

“She did what she needed to do at the time,” Cassidy’s pal said. “She had no idea what was going to happen. I can tell you that her decision will haunt her for the rest of her life.”

The friend also cleared the stance on the blame-game that superceded the former One Directioner's death.

“She feels bad. Everyone in her life is saying that it’s not her fault,” her friend continued.

“You can’t babysit a 30-year-old grown man 24/7/365. But she’s not yet in a place to hear that.”

Cassidy’s friend added that the influencer did try to convince Payne to also return home to Miami after she suspected he was on a bender following her departure from Argentina.

“She tried, really. But he wasn’t receptive,” the pal said. “She will forever be the villain for abandoning him, but that’s not what happened.”

The couple had “planned a certain time away from home and he wanted to extend it indefinitely,” the friend added in Cassidy's defense.