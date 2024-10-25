Pete Davidson makes rare appearance months after seeking mental health treatment

Pete Davidson is ready to put himself out there after recently seeking mental health treatment.

The Saturday Night Live alum stepped out for a night in Los Angeles, where he attended a preview of The Room at the Intuit Done.

Davidson, 30, was spotted posing for a photo with his friend MGK at the Thursday nightout.

The comedian kept his outfit casual as he rocked a red FDNY t-shirt—which is short for Fire Dept. of New York—seemingly a tribute to his late father, who served as a firefighter and died in the 9/11 incident.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies star seemed to be in high spirits during the rare public appearance after over two months of checking himself into a wellness facility, Page Six noted.

Davidson had also previously spent time in rehab in June 2023 to help manage his PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

“Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening,” an insider disclosed to the publication at the time.

“Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it.”

The King of Staten Island star has also been vocal about his mental health and previously admitted to harbouring extreme suicidal thoughts and getting "close" to attempting as well.