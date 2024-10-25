 
Princess Diana's brother gets emotional as he reacts to 'very sad' news

Princess Diana's brother shares the 'sad' news days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a holiday home in Portugal

October 25, 2024

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer got emotional as he reacted to a ‘very sad’ news days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought luxury home in Portugal.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Spencer shared photos of weeping beech with emotional message.

He tweeted, “Very sad to lose this old friend: a beautiful weeping beech.”

Prince William and Harry’s uncle was reacting to a tweet by Adey A, conservation manager at Althorp Estates.

Adey’s tweet reads, “This weeping beech (Fagus sylvatica pendula) lost its central limb in recent winds.

“It had been weakened over a number years with wet rot growth that can be clearly seen. A replacement weeping beech will be planted in the arboretum very shortly.”

Princess Dianas brother gets emotional as he reacts to very sad news

Commenting on it, one fan said, “Always sad to witness the end of a majestic tree. But the planting of another will bring joy for many years to come.”

Charles Spencer shared the sad news days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a holiday home in Portugal.

