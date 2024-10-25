Lady Gaga's upcoming global tour in jeopardy?

Lady Gaga, who is allegedly planning to tour across the world next year, might have to postponed her plan.



The Sun reported that the Bad Romance hitmaker is being “forced to push back her next global tour” to 2026 instead of 2025.

According to the publication, so many other artists such as Beyoncé, Oasis, Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Bruce Springsteen have booked out huge concerts in arenas next year.

There is reportedly no space left at the biggest UK venues for the Poker Face singer.

A tipster added more information as they told the publication that Gaga will have to wait for the “biggest tour of her career”.

“She (Gaga) sold out two nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during her 20-date Chromatica Ball tour in 2022 and the demand was so huge.

"She wants to push the boat out even more this time. Her next album will be out in the new year and she hoped to spend much of the summer on tour.”

However, as per the tipster, acts like Oasis and Coldplay have baffled Gaga’s plans as she has been told that “there’s no room at the inn”.

The insider concluded that the 29-year-old singer will have to do touring in 2026 instead.