Sofia Vergara claims she's ‘single' despite dating Justin Saliman

Sofía Vergara has gotten candid about her relationship status as the actress shared a glimpse into her dating life.



The Modern Family actress while talking about it to Us Weekly was initially asked if she believes New York City is the best place for romance.

To which Sofia responded affirmatively, saying, "Actually, I was talking yesterday about it because now I'm single."

The 52-year-old actress, who has been dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman over a year now, continued, "There's a more diverse group of people in New York than in L.A. because most of the people are in the entertainment business."

Sofia and the 32-year-old orthopedic surgeon first sparked dating rumours in late 2023.

The couple then made their relationship public in April 2024 on Instagram.

The actress, who was previously married to Joe Manganiello for seven years, filed for divorce in July 2023.

The reason for the split, according to the mother-of-one, was because “Joe wanted children while she did not”.

However, later, her claims were denied by her ex-husband telling Men's Journal in July 2024 that the divorce came about "because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens."