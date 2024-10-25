Teresa Giudice joins lookalike daughter at University of Tampa

Teresa Giudice and husband Luis Ruelas are making the most of their time in Florida.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, is enjoying parents weekend with husband at her daughter’s university in Tampa.

The reality star also shared some glimpses from the trip with her Instagram followers on Thursday, which she captioned, “Parents weekend @milania.ggiudice,” with a heart emoji.

The slider post featured the mother of four posing with her husband and 18-year-old in one image and just Teresa and Milania in the other.

In the first slide, Teresa kept her outfit casual with a black blouse paired with blue high-waisted skinny jeans, which she paired with black sneakers.

Meanwhile, Milania rocked a green blouse with high-waisted blue skinny jeans that complimented her mom’s. She was ready to go in her nude heels.

In the next slide, the Bravo star swapped her blouse with a leather halter top and black trousers while the college student opted for a nude bodysuit paired with jeans and sneakers.

Fans couldn’t help but notice Milania’s uncanny resemblance to her celebrity mom.

“I love Milania’s hair!” one admirer wrote under the post while another said, “Wow Milania IS mini Teresa.”

More admirers joined the comment section, pointing out how Teresa and Milania looked like “Actual TWINS.”

Additionally, a separate fan applauded Ruelas for attending the event. “What a great stepdad who is present in her life and shows up for her. So nice,” the user commented.

Milania also dropped a “Get ready with me” video with her mother the same day on TikTok.

“My mom is actually my best friend I love her so much,” she said in the post.

“I love going out with my mom! She’s the best ever. I don’t have a regular mom – I have a cool mom guys.”

The parents’ weekend outing in Tampa comes one month after Teresa visited her daughter Gabriella at the University of Michigan.

Teresa also shares daughters Gia, 23, and Audriana, 15, with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, who she was married to from 1999 to 2020.