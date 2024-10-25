Sofia Vergara makes bombshell claim about romance with Justin Saliman

Sofia Vergara has hinted that romance with Dr. Justin Saliman might be over.

The Modern Family alum, 52, recently announced she's "kind of single" in a vague update on her relationship status, Page Six reported on Friday.

However, the actress refrained from going into details.

Vergara's statement comes as a shock as she and the orthopedic surgeon seemed to be going strong for months.

The actress went public with her new relationship with Saliman in October 2023, just three months after her divorce from her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello.

Elsewhere, Vergara also got candid about the dating scene in NYC after having kept her relationship with Saliman under wraps for the most part.

“There’s a more diverse group of people in New York than in LA because most of the people are in the entertainment business,” she said, adding that the Big Apple has “people from all over the world — architects, writers, actors, businesspeople.”