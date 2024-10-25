Charli XCX names the 'holy trinity' of headliners for new upcoming event

Charli XCX just declared the ultimate three artists she is glad to be paired up with!

As the Primavera Sound platform announced their headliners, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, the Brat album maker immediately declared the choice of artists as the “holy trinity.”

The announcement was made yesterday, on October 24 as the line-up for the upcoming event was unveiled, marking its 23rd installment, set to feature shows by LCD Soundsystem, FKA Twigs, HAIM, Jamie xx, Fontaines D.C., Beach House, IDLES, Clairo, Turnstile and more.

After the exciting reveal, the Club classics hitmaker took to her official X, formerly Twitter account to upload her sentiments. The artist’s tweet read: “headlining primavera sound next year with sabrina and chappell. finally holy trinity unlocked ;)”

Charli was not the only one to voice her thoughts over the selection as multiple fans took to their respective accounts to comment over the rather iconic line-up.

“the fact that primavera has charli chappell and sabrina headlining is really incredible because I remember years ago arguing with men on here about how women will and should dominate festival lineups and being told not enough women make music… we will always get the last laugh,” a fan wrote.