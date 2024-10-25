Ben Affleck ready to 'start dating again' following Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck is reportedly ready to move on after Jennifer Lopez split.

The former couple's divorce, which was filed in August after months of separation, is still under the process of finalization.

Insiders have recently told DailyMail that the actor is now ready to date someone.

"Ben has not given up on relationships and finally feels ready to move forward and start dating again," insider told the outlet.

They added, "He is not going to jump into anything serious until the divorce is finalized but that does not mean he cannot date."

Additionally, a source said that Affleck, who faced addiction issues previously, "only wants to date someone who is sober or in recovery."

"These past two years have been tough for Ben and as he begins to heal, one thing is very clear: his recovery comes before anything. He is not going to put his sobriety in jeopardy," source said.

He was also upset by the news of people fearing he would relapse amid "tough" challenges.

"Ben tries to avoid reading the news but it did upset him that people thought he relapsed because he had not. Like every alcoholic, Ben just wakes up with one goal in mind. To stay sober for that day," insider said.