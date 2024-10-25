Sacha Baron Cohen brings back Borat!

Sacha Baron Cohen played Kazakhstani journalist Borat in the eponymous 2006 movie

Sacha Baron Cohen made a short appearance as his famed character Borat Sagdiyev during the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During Sacha’s satirical return as the Kazakhstani journalist, he made fun of both US presidential candidates – Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

After the 53-year-old dressed up as his alter-ego Ali G, Fallon remarked: "What would Borat do? That would be kind of fun...We'll get into your dramatic acting, but Borat interviewing both people running for president that would be very interesting to see..."

The host then brought out Borat’s famous sports coat and mustache, mentioning that they always have the costume onset "in case of emergencies," adding: "Will you just try it on? See what it looks like.”

After he donned the costume, Sacha said "Jimmy Phallus," repeatedly and proceeded to kiss the host, saying, "You have womens in the audience."

“Why is that woman on stage? Is this Storming Daniels? She is very nice!" he added, referencing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claimed in 2006 that she had an affair with Trump.

In his 2006 film Borat, the actor played the titular character of a fictional Kazakhstani journalist. Borat is sent to the U.S. where he travels and interviews people, realizing that they’re not that different from people back home.