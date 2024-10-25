Photo: Inside Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves beautiful friendship: 'No love affair'

Sandra Bullock has reportedly remained close to Keanu Reeves.

Even after three decades, the bond between the acting sensations has remained as strong as it was since the start of their friendship.

For those unversed, Sandra met Keanu on the sets of the iconic thriller Speed, which has turned 30.

In the movie Speed, Keanu played SWAT officer Jack Traven, who takes it upon himself to save a bus which is rigged to detonate if its speed drops below 50 mph, whereas Sandra played a passenger on the bus who helps Jack handle the speeding bus.

Reportedly, both the stars had crushes on each other during the filming, but they decided to proceed with a platonic relationship.

Now after the death of Sandra’s beloved husband, Bryan Randall, the actress is reportedly leaning on her dear friend apart from her family.

According to a source privy to Life & Style, “They’ve always had a special bond,” noting, “and it’s even stronger now.”

The pair sparked romance rumours quite a few times, but the tipster recently confirmed that there is no romance budding between them.

“They both insist there was no love affair,” confirmed the source in conclusion.