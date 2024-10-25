Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles opens up about shocking health diagnosis

Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles just opened up about the status of her health.

This week, the 38-year-old singer revealed that she had received multiple diagnoses back n 2018, via an Instagram post.

In the video, uploaded on the social media platform, Solange’s fellow musician, Shaun Ross could be heard detailing his journey with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a disorder that occurs as a result of long COVID.

The Losing You singer commented on the post revealing that she, too, had been diagnosed with the medical condition, along with the conditions of Sjogren's and Mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS).

Solange wrote, "Sending u so much love and strength Shaun and to all in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS!"

"I got diagnosed with POTS, Sjogrens and Mcas in 2018 and really relate to not wanting your health to be your identity," she added.

Giving a shout out to Dysautonomia International that works on improving the lives of people that go through “autonomic nervous system disorders” Solange concluded: "The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were really an incredible resource for me and I feel really grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty! Sending an abundance of love your way!"

As per Mayo Clinic, Sjogren's syndrome "is a disorder of your immune system identified by its two most common symptoms — dry eyes and a dry mouth," while in MCAS, "mast cells mistakenly release too many chemical agents, resulting in symptoms in the skin, gastrointestinal tract, heart, respiratory, and neurologic systems,” as per National Institutes of Health.

Meanwhile POTS "affects the autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary body functions such as heart rate and blood pressure," according to Mayo Clinic.