Real reason behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking separate paths

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly taking separate approaches towards their careers.

As the royal couple is rumoured to be living "increasingly separate lives," brand expert Ed Coram James talked about the separate nature of their work.

He shared with Mirror that since their marriage "Harry and Meghan have had a distinct brand. That brand is based on a duo" and for years they have become "synonymous with one another."

However, following their famous Oprah interview, which essentially "declared all-out-war" with the royal family, their brand have become "toxic" due to which "not that many major brands are going to be rushing to write them a large cheque based on their brand value."

He added, "This is because the ongoing confrontation with the rest of the Royal Family, as well as much of Meghan’s family, have made them appear confrontational and combative, their string of commercial projects that haven’t worked out and have led to a sense that they aren’t the best producers. And their worldwide publicity tour made them look whiney, ungrateful and unconscious to the enormous privilege that they have enjoyed."

Therefore, according to James focusing on separate projects is good decision for now "to overcome the obstacles of appearing spoiled, arrogant, immature, attention-seeking, aggressive, fight-picking, hypocritical and incompetent."

Although, it might be "very tricky" but it is "achievable," James suggested that the first step "in this always had to be to dissociate themselves" from the brand with such labels.

James noted that when separated, Harry and Meghan have a chance of "creating entirely separate brand" and then "one day they could again reunite brands, and create a new combined brand that works."