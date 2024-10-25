 
Geo News

Real reason behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking separate paths

Strategic reason behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's separate work appearances

By
Web Desk
|

October 25, 2024

Real reason behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking separate paths
Real reason behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking separate paths

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly taking separate approaches towards their careers.

As the royal couple is rumoured to be living "increasingly separate lives," brand expert Ed Coram James talked about the separate nature of their work.

He shared with Mirror that since their marriage "Harry and Meghan have had a distinct brand. That brand is based on a duo" and for years they have become "synonymous with one another."

However, following their famous Oprah interview, which essentially "declared all-out-war" with the royal family, their brand have become "toxic" due to which "not that many major brands are going to be rushing to write them a large cheque based on their brand value."

He added, "This is because the ongoing confrontation with the rest of the Royal Family, as well as much of Meghan’s family, have made them appear confrontational and combative, their string of commercial projects that haven’t worked out and have led to a sense that they aren’t the best producers. And their worldwide publicity tour made them look whiney, ungrateful and unconscious to the enormous privilege that they have enjoyed."

Therefore, according to James focusing on separate projects is good decision for now "to overcome the obstacles of appearing spoiled, arrogant, immature, attention-seeking, aggressive, fight-picking, hypocritical and incompetent."

Although, it might be "very tricky" but it is "achievable," James suggested that the first step "in this always had to be to dissociate themselves" from the brand with such labels.

James noted that when separated, Harry and Meghan have a chance of "creating entirely separate brand" and then "one day they could again reunite brands, and create a new combined brand that works."

Taylor Swift planning adoption with Travis Kelce: Report
Taylor Swift planning adoption with Travis Kelce: Report
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page names 'the best' instrument of his 'collection'
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page names 'the best' instrument of his 'collection'
Selena Gomez, beau Benny Blanco get cozy at latest event: See pics
Selena Gomez, beau Benny Blanco get cozy at latest event: See pics
Inside Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves beautiful friendship: 'No love affair'
Inside Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves beautiful friendship: 'No love affair'
Ben Affleck ready to 'start dating again' following Jennifer Lopez split
Ben Affleck ready to 'start dating again' following Jennifer Lopez split
Charli XCX names the 'holy trinity' of headliners for new upcoming event
Charli XCX names the 'holy trinity' of headliners for new upcoming event
Meghan Markle is struggling with people's reactions: ‘Its getting the best of her'
Meghan Markle is struggling with people's reactions: ‘Its getting the best of her'
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson's 'dynamic' relationship comes to light
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson's 'dynamic' relationship comes to light