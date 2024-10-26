Kelsea Ballerini selects her 'most interpersonal' album to date

Kelsea Ballerini just talked about new beginnings!

As the 31-year-old country music star released her fifth studio album titled, Patterns on October 25, the 15-track long project is her most vulnerable piece of art yet.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the Peter Pan singer stated, “I think this thing happens when you turn 30 where you kind of assess your life.”

She continued, “And I came up for air and I was like, ‘Okay, all right, let's take a little inventory here. What in my life right now do I love? What feels uncomfortable?

"What have I contributed to both of those things? What are my patterns? And then what do I want to work on and edit on myself? And then in my closest, most interpersonal relationships, what do I want to edit and challenge and celebrate also?’” the singer, who mentioned how Patterns made her feel “naked,” added.

Ballerini continued, “That's, really, thematically the whole record. It's just a deep dive in the self-assessment of entering my thirties.”

The popular Grammy-nominated singer also mentioned how she had many moments of self-reflection and self-discovery while she worked on Patterns, that led to self-awareness.

“I used to be a big-time ghoster,” Ballerini stated, adding, “Looking at myself in the mirror and my relational habits and patterns on this record is in the forefront.”

“One thing I've realized about myself is in any relationship in my life, with my career, with my friends, obviously with a partner, as soon as something feels scary, like it could go wrong, my habit and my unhealthy pattern is to just be like, ‘Oh, I'm going to jump ship. So, I hurt myself and they don't hurt me,’" the Cowboys Cry Too crooner mentioned with finality.