Justin Baldoni shares key to 13-year marriage with wife Emily

Justin Baldoni gave rare insights about his more than a decade marriage with wife Emily.

In a recent chat with People magazine, the It Ends with Us star revealed how he and his wife prioritize each other as partners.

"For my family, we view marriage as a fortress," said Justin. "And a fortress is something that you build yourself, that protects you from the winds of the world, and then the trials and the tests that come your way."

He went on to say, "It's also more about creating that space at home. We live in a beautiful place out of L.A. We have land and put our feet in the dirt and we can be reminded of how small we are."

"We look up at mountains and we can be reminded of how small we are and in some ways, how insignificant the things that we're going through, or the projects that we've released are. Because it can be so easy to think — you have a big hit movie that's around the world, and it could be easy to have a moment where you maybe are full of yourself. But we always try to ground ourselves and humble ourselves and remember the why behind everything that we do," the Five Feet Apart director explained.

The couple first started, who first started dating in 2011, are parents of two children, 9-year-old Maiya and 7-year-old Maxwell.