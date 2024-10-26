 
Geo News

Lana Del Rey all set to release new Country album

The singer-songwriter talked about her upcoming project at the 2024 InStyle Imagemaker Awards

October 26, 2024

Following fans' anticipation for Lana del Rey's upcoming album Lasso, the singer reassured that she is not rushing perfection.

In a recent chat with People and Entertainment Weekly at this year's 2024 Instyle Imagemaker Awards on October 24, the 39-year-old singer shared some insights into her forthcoming music.

"I think all the songs have been Americana and I want to wait to see what the musical atmosphere feels like," Lana said of her upcoming piece of work. "'Cause I don't usually feel like I need a pause in the creation process, but if there's a literal energetic pause that almost feels like physical, then I have to wait and I don't know why."

She went on to say, "I'll have to see if it's because of something someone's done or because it's going to take a turn."

Admitting that she can not share a specific release date right now “but the songs I have, I love, so I don't want to turn it into something that's half cooked, even if it's super stripped back. I want it to be what it was supposed to be."

For her fans, Lana gave a special message saying, "They can be excited for all the other good stuff going on. We’ll get there. First things first!"

In a previous interview with NME Lana teases about Lasso that it “maybe less to say in terms of any self-revealing things," but the songwriting will be "more melodic.

