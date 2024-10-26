Lana Del Rey all set to release new Country album

Following fans' anticipation for Lana del Rey's upcoming album Lasso, the singer reassured that she is not rushing perfection.

In a recent chat with People and Entertainment Weekly at this year's 2024 Instyle Imagemaker Awards on October 24, the 39-year-old singer shared some insights into her forthcoming music.

"I think all the songs have been Americana and I want to wait to see what the musical atmosphere feels like," Lana said of her upcoming piece of work. "'Cause I don't usually feel like I need a pause in the creation process, but if there's a literal energetic pause that almost feels like physical, then I have to wait and I don't know why."

She went on to say, "I'll have to see if it's because of something someone's done or because it's going to take a turn."

Admitting that she can not share a specific release date right now “but the songs I have, I love, so I don't want to turn it into something that's half cooked, even if it's super stripped back. I want it to be what it was supposed to be."

For her fans, Lana gave a special message saying, "They can be excited for all the other good stuff going on. We’ll get there. First things first!"

In a previous interview with NME Lana teases about Lasso that it “maybe less to say in terms of any self-revealing things," but the songwriting will be "more melodic.