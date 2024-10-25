Selena Gomez shares when she feels 'most beautiful'

Selena Gomez has shared when she feels most beautiful.

At the Rare Impact Fund Benefit event, Gomez talked about when she feels pretty.

She told PEOPLE magazine, "I feel most beautiful when I wake up."

"Because I get to wake up to my sister [Gracie] or I get to wake up to my grandparents. Any of that just makes me feel pretty," Gomez added.

The singer and actress looked stunning in Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress at the event. She gave a speech at the event to raise awareness and funds in support of mental health.

Addressing the crowd, Gomez admitted, "I'm a bit overwhelmed, but I'm excited."

She continued, "We all deserve support if and when we need it, no matter who we are. I believe connection matters and I'm here to be a voice for those who maybe don't have one or for those who don't feel like they have one."

"I'm here to reflect the young people who reach out to me every single day and trust me with their truth. Their love and devotion has completely helped me in my darkest moments, and for that I'll always be in debt to them, and I want to just do everything I can," Gomez added.