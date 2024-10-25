 
'Magpie' star Daisy Ridley shares rare comment on Tom Bateman marriage

Daisy Ridley and her husband Tom Bateman have collaborated on infidelity thriller 'Magpie'

October 25, 2024

Daisy Ridley and her husband Tom Bateman joined hands to create an infidelity thriller Magpie, which is very far from the reality of their own marriage.

"It’s funny, because people tell me and Tom that we’re the happiest married people they know,” Ridley told People.

Magpie was conceptualized by Ridley and written by Bateman. The thriller follows a married couple Annette (Ridley) and Ben (Shazad Latif) whose marriage begins to fall apart when their daughter is cast alongside an attractive actress Alicia.

"As Anette’s suspicions of Ben’s infatuation with Alicia intensify, their secrets and lies threaten to burst to the surface and destroy them all," the synopsis reads.

Directed by Sam Yates, Magpie is inspired from the concept of paper cuts, as Ridley explained: "If you are constantly cutting at someone, they will lose blood... the lifeblood of the relationship.”

Meanwhile, Ridley and Bateman met while working on Kenneth Branagh's 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express, which was based on the classic Agatha Christie novel. The duo kept their relationship under wraps and confirmed their marriage in 2023.

