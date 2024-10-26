Jenna Dewan balances life with three kids: 'Outnumbered but grateful'

Jenna Dewan opened up about how she is balancing her life with three children.

In a recent with People magazine at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards, the 43-year-old actress revealed that her older kids Everly and Callum are the best siblings to their baby sister Rhiannon.

It is pertinent to mention that Dewan welcomed her daughter Rhiannon in June with her fiance Steve Kazee.

"They are great with her," Dewan told the outlet at the event held in Los Angeles. "They love her. They’re very into her, very loving."

The actress shares her older kids 11-year-old Everly and 4-year-old Callum with her ex Channing Tatum

"Callum especially is really loving," she continued. "Evy is obsessed with her and wants to hold her all the time and rock her and everything."

While talking about being a mom of three, Dewan said, "It really shocked me how easy it flowed."

"I’m definitely outnumbered and my brain with scheduling three kids is a lot," she noted, "but they are incredible. They flow easily."