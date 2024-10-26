 
Geo News

Jenna Dewan balances life with three kids: 'Outnumbered but grateful'

Dewan is a mother to two daughters, Everly and Rhiannon, and a son Callum

By
Web Desk
|

October 26, 2024

Jenna Dewan balances life with three kids: Outnumbered but grateful
Jenna Dewan balances life with three kids: 'Outnumbered but grateful'

Jenna Dewan opened up about how she is balancing her life with three children.

In a recent with People magazine at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards, the 43-year-old actress revealed that her older kids Everly and Callum are the best siblings to their baby sister Rhiannon.

It is pertinent to mention that Dewan welcomed her daughter Rhiannon in June with her fiance Steve Kazee.

"They are great with her," Dewan told the outlet at the event held in Los Angeles. "They love her. They’re very into her, very loving."

The actress shares her older kids 11-year-old Everly and 4-year-old Callum with her ex Channing Tatum

"Callum especially is really loving," she continued. "Evy is obsessed with her and wants to hold her all the time and rock her and everything."

While talking about being a mom of three, Dewan said, "It really shocked me how easy it flowed."

"I’m definitely outnumbered and my brain with scheduling three kids is a lot," she noted, "but they are incredible. They flow easily."

Celine Dion faces 'most horrible allegation' amid musical comeback: Report
Celine Dion faces 'most horrible allegation' amid musical comeback: Report
Bruce Springsteen's documentary reveals his 'deep love' for wife Patti Scialfa
Bruce Springsteen's documentary reveals his 'deep love' for wife Patti Scialfa
Kate Winslet shares valuable advice to young women joining film industry
Kate Winslet shares valuable advice to young women joining film industry
Rihanna details 'simple' and 'easy' plans for Halloween costume this year
Rihanna details 'simple' and 'easy' plans for Halloween costume this year
ROSÉ marks history as a female K-pop solo artist
ROSÉ marks history as a female K-pop solo artist
Kim Kardashian's weight gain fears amid food cravings revealed
Kim Kardashian's weight gain fears amid food cravings revealed
Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' finally gets release date
Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' finally gets release date
Kelsea Ballerini selects her 'most interpersonal' album to date
Kelsea Ballerini selects her 'most interpersonal' album to date