One Direction fans revive memory of late Liam Payne

One Direction fans found yet another way to keep Liam Payne and the band’s memory alive.

One of the best-selling boy bands of all time have returned to the UK Top 40 charts, and not just one but with all five studio albums, namely, Up All Night (2011), Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013), FOUR (2014) and Made in the A.M. (2015).

After the rather tragic demise of Payne, one of their band members, at the age of 31, fans have now streamed One Direction’s music once more to revive his legacy and contributions to music.

The chart-topping 2013 album leads the group’s rise, with their UK sales and streams increasing to a whopping 517% week-on-week according to Official Charts Company.

Midnight Memories has marked its return back to the Top 40 for the first time in 10 years and is followed by Made in the A.M. at number 21, FOUR at number 22, Take Me Home at number 25 and their debut album at number 38.

Apart from that, currently at the top of the chart is Kylie Minogue with Tension II, that marks her tenth Official Number 1 album in the UK.

This has made her the only female artist to have achieved chart-topping LPs in five consecutive decades, joining the list of artists with the most UK Number 1 albums, alongside, ABBA, Coldplay, Queen and Michael Jackson, all of whom also have ten to their names.