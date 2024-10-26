 
Celine Dion faces 'most horrible allegation' amid musical comeback: Report

Celine Dion is battling Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) while she tries to make a musical comeback

October 26, 2024

Celine Dion is reportedly under par after her Olympics performance.

Most of Celine’s fans were over the moon, when Céline Dion took to the stage—perched on the first level of the Eiffel Tower no less—to perform “L’Hymne à l’amour” during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, her performance left fans divided and a new controversy emerged regarding the songstress, who is currently battling Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), claiming that she was only lip syncing to the song.

According to In Touch, a number of audiences the performance was pre-recorded, “without a shadow of a doubt.”

An unnamed sound engineer also shared with the outlet, “It was 100% playback, you can hear it from the first notes.”

In addition, the composer and performer Etienne Guéreau shared his two cents on the performance and dished, “What we heard on T.V. was a corrected playback.”

“She’s staying pretty tight lipped over it so it’s still unclear if she actually did have any help,” the musician also added.

“But what’s really cruel is people aren’t even giving her the benefit of the doubt or any sort of grace, they are just attacking her and trolling her and being so vicious and it's the last thing she needs,” he added.

“She’s getting called unauthentic, which is the most horrible allegation you could make about Celine, and the most completely untrue one at that,” the source remarked in conclusion.  

