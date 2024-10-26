Lana Del Rey publicly talks about her marriage for first time

Lana Del Rey, who tied the knot with alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene, has publicly talked about her marriage with her husband for the first time.



The 39-year-old singer, who attended Thursday evening's InStyle Imagemaker Awards, told the red carpet reporter about her union with the 49-year-old husband, saying, “It's good. We're happy.”

The singer also shared some insights into her forthcoming music, saying, "I think all the songs have been Americana and I want to wait to see what the musical atmosphere feels like."

Lana went on to say about her upcoming piece of work, "'Cause I don't usually feel like I need a pause in the creation process, but if there's a literal energetic pause that almost feels like physical, then I have to wait and I don't know why."

Admitting that she cannot share a specific release date right now “but the songs I have, I love, so I don't want to turn it into something that's half cooked, even if it's super stripped back. I want it to be what it was supposed to be."

Her brief yet first public statement about her marriage comes after she shocked everyone last one after the Summertime Sadness hitmaker married in an intimate ceremony in Des Allemands on September 26.

The Tough crooner, whose net worth is said to be $30 million, has known Dufrene for several years as they are said to be dating since 2019.



She embarked on one of Dufrene's airboat tours. “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur's Air Boat Tours (sic),” she once captioned her Facebook post at the time.