Anne Hathaway amazes fans with major 'Halloween' transformation

Anne Hathaway appeared to be ready for Halloween as she's in the spooky spirit to show it.

The Princess Diaries star, who a Hollywood hairstylist claims is worse to work with than Blake Lively, took to Instagram to share stunning selfies while looking unrecognizable in a blonde wig and eerie makeup.

On Friday, she modeled a unique Lady Liberty costume, including a DIY 'Boo York City' T-shirt, a short bleach blonde bob wig and the monument's famous crown.

Moreover, she leveled up her look with pale toned makeup, dark under eye circles, deep velvet colored lipstick and sharp eyeliner.

In regards to this, she wrote in caption, “Boo York City,” while sharing a carousel of photos along with various Halloween themed emojis.

Additionally, she also threw on a leather jacket and tied a gray scarf around her neck and shared a video of herself enjoying the evening.

Furthermore, her post was a hit with her 35.3M followers, racking up over 780K likes and hundreds of comments from fans praising that starlet for her unique take on the iconic Statue of Liberty.

In this regard, one of the users wrote, “you're the only one who could scare me and I wouldn't care,” while another user penned, “you could haunt me any day or night,” and the third user chimed in by saying, “try harder next time: you're still adorable.”

It is worth mentioning that Hathaway's hair-raising Halloween costume came days after she revealed that she is returning for the third installment of Disney's Princess Diaries franchise, as per Daily Mail.