Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles latest move after monarch reacts to abdication speculations

King Charles seemingly dismissed rumours of his abdication for Prince William amid his health worries

October 26, 2024

King Charles has taken a big step in Samoa after reacting to his abdication speculations amid health concerns.

The palace shared photos of King Charles and revealed, “The King’s Garden is officially open!”

The monarch opened the garden in Samoa on the last day of his trip.

The palace further said, “The special new garden is planted in a shape designed to represent a crown and contains native king ferns, English roses, and teuila (red ginger), the national flower of Samoa.”

It further said, “The King’s Garden adjoins a site where Commonwealth leaders are invited to plant trees as part of efforts to off-set the carbon emissions of their travel to Samoa for CHOGM 2024.”

King Charles latest move comes a day after the monarch seemingly dismissed rumours of his abdication for Prince William amid his health worries.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X and shared video clips of King Charles speech at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) Samoa.

The royal expert tweeted, “NEW The King tells CHOGM Samoa: ‘For my part, I can assure you today that for however many years God grants me, I will join you and the people of the Commonwealth on every step of this journey. Let us learn from the lessons of the past. Let us be proud of who we are today'."

