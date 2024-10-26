Hilarie Burton Morgan takes immediate action for her son Gus' identity

Hilarie Burton Morgan asked her followers for help in getting a fake social media account posing as her son Gus taken down.

The One Tree Hill alum shared a screenshot of the account in question on her Instagram on Friday, October 25, while adding a lengthy caption explaining the situation to her fans.

In regards to this, she began at length by admitting, “Hi gang. Need a little help. I don’t have TikTok and neither does our son. But there’s this creep chick who is obsessed with him and keeps creating profiles on various platforms.”





Moreover, Burton continued by saying, “I get it. He’s awesome. But she’s a freak for stealing the identity of a 14-year-old boy. We’ve reached out to her parents. To her directly. We’ve contacted law enforcement. Because of certain actions she’s taken, she’s broken laws. So please do me a favor if you have that platform. Report her.”

In an update posted later on Friday, Burton Morgan said that the original fake account had been taken down as she claimed, “The TikTok account is taken down. But it linked to a YouTube account where she was also pretending to be Gus. Her name is clearly present on that YouTube account now. I see H*****. I called your campus police. I’ve reached out to your mother’s church. I’m not f—ing around.”

In this regard, followers in the comments were vocal about their support for Burton Morgan and her son, with one writing, “Impersonating a child is a whole new level of insanity,” while another said, “This is so freaking disturbing. I hope she gets dealt with cause this is not ok.”

As far as Burton Morgan’s personal life is concerned, she shares Gus with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The pair also share daughter George.

It is worth mentioning that Hilarie and Jeffrey met in 2009 after they were introduced by mutual friend Jensen Ackles, who is married to Hilarie’s One Tree Hill costar Danneel Ackles, as per US Weekly.