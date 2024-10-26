 
Geo News

Prince William makes big decision about Harry as duke 'detaching' himself from Meghan

Prince William's decision about Harry comes days after reports Kate Middleton has reached out to the duke

By
Web Desk
|

October 26, 2024

Prince William makes big decision about Harry as duke detaching himself from Meghan
Prince William makes big decision about Harry as duke 'detaching' himself from Meghan

Prince William has reportedly made a sweet decision about reconciliation with his estranged brother Prince Harry amid claims the duke and Meghan are living separate lives.

The Closer Online, citing insiders, has claimed, “William is being a little bit more forgiving now that he sees Harry is detaching himself from Meghan.”

The report claimed, “Many people in the family and within the Firm have softened their stance towards Harry. Even William is being a little bit more forgiving now that he sees Harry is detaching himself from Meghan, and lately, there’s been a lot of talk about welcoming him back, perhaps over the holidays.”

The royal sources further said, “And going a step further there’s now been some discussion about how he could be integrated back into the family.”

In another report, the Closer Online reported Kate Middleton is also seizing an opportunity to reconnect Harry and his brother Prince William, and is willing to 'forgive.'

The fresh claims came days after reports Meghan and Harry are leading "separate lives" and it has sparked concerns within the friends that they are "drifting apart".

Shawn Mendes shows off rare pictures on his phone
Shawn Mendes shows off rare pictures on his phone
King Charles expresses concerns about his health after shocking revelations video
King Charles expresses concerns about his health after shocking revelations
Anne Hathaway amazes fans with major 'Halloween' transformation
Anne Hathaway amazes fans with major 'Halloween' transformation
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave expresses gratitude towards Kyle Richards
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave expresses gratitude towards Kyle Richards
Phil Lesh, veteran bassist, breathes his last at 84
Phil Lesh, veteran bassist, breathes his last at 84
Chris Brown accused of assaulting woman at Diddy's yacht party
Chris Brown accused of assaulting woman at Diddy's yacht party
Tom Hanks, Robin Wright reunite for 'Here' premiere after 30 years video
Tom Hanks, Robin Wright reunite for 'Here' premiere after 30 years
Jessica Simpson, husband Eric Johnson spark divorce rumors post 10 years of marriage
Jessica Simpson, husband Eric Johnson spark divorce rumors post 10 years of marriage